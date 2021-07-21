BKB disburses almost 100pc of stimulus package loans

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) has been able to ensure disbursement of loans under the stimulus packages for the farmers and small entrepreneurs who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says a press release.

After completing stipulated disbursement of loans in the first phase, the state-run bank has also ensured cent percent disbursement of a fresh new target in the second phase. In April of last year the government formed a fund of Tk. 20,000 crore to provide stimulus loans to the affected cottege, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) so that they can recoup their losses from this deadly virus.

Besides, a fund of Tk. 8,000 crore was also formed for the agriculture sector including a fund of Tk. 5,000 crore for the non-crop agriculture and Tk.3,000 crore fund for the marginal farmers and low income professionals. In the first phase Bangladesh Bank (BB) had earlier set a ceiling of Tk. 1,119 crore to be disbursed among the affected farmers by BKB due to COVID-19.

After disbursing that amount in full length, BKB sought an additional fund newly to be disbursed among the affected farmers. After receiving the amount of Tk. 500 crore, BKB has been able to complete the disbursement cent percent of that amount accordingly. Krishi Bank has disbursed a total amount of Tk. 1,699 crore as loans under the stimulus package meant for the affected farmers from April 2020 to April 2021. Apart from this, the bank has so far released Tk. 304 crore in three tranches in the CMSME sector.

Beside this, as a part of observing the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the bank has been succeeded in disbursing loans cent percent of Tk. 300 crore formed from the bank's own source/fund under the 'special credit disbursement program in poverty alleviation'. Successful completion of the stimulus packages declared by the govt. has been successful due to the close supervision from the bank management.



