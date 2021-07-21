Video
Walton's freezer sales jump up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Sales of the country's super brand Walton's freezershave gone up sharply ahead of Eid-ul-Azha Muslim feast of sacrifice as the demands for freezers soared across the country to prederve meats of the sacrificial attles.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Walton launched fridge exchange offer. Under the exchange offer, customers can buy any models of Walton freezers with attractive discounted rates in exchange of any brand's old active and non-performing fridge.
In addition, Walton fridge's customers are enjoying 'Millionaire Offer' under the local brand's 'Eid Mega Festival,' given by the company in its nationwide ongoing Digital Campaign Season 11.
As per the millionaire offer, customers are likely to get Tk 10 lakh cash or sure cash vouchers on the Walton fridge purchase. In different parts of the country, some customers have already become millionaire buying fridges.
Also, a good number of customers received attractive amounts of cash vouchers upon the purchase of Walton fridge.  And thus, buyers are thronging Walton showroom on the eve of Qurabni Eid to pick up the best quality fridge at the best price.
In this Qurbani Eid, 17 models of freezers of Walton within the capacity from 125 to 300 liters are available in the domestic market. Prices of these Walton freezers were set at between Tk 19,900 and Tk 43,900.
Centering the Qurbani Eid, Walton released 7 new models of freezers, including high quality tempered glass door freezers as well as cool pack featured freezers. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, Walton first-ever in Bangladesh released cool pack featured freezer ahead of Qurabni Eid.
Moreover, Walton is giving a 12-year warranty on the compressor with 1-year replacement guaranty. In addition, customers can buy refrigerators or freezers from any nearest Walton Plaza or distributor through online.  
Walton's employees are delivering refrigerators to the customer's home following proper health safety guidelines issued by the World Health Organization. For online orders, customers are enjoying cash on delivery and free home delivery service. In Walton E-plaza, buyers are offered 5 percent discount and 12 months EMI at zero interest on the purchase of any models of fridge.
Walton Plaza managers, distributors and zonal in-charges from the capital, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Bagerhat, Bogura, Sylhe, Feni, Narsingdhi and other parts of the country informed that there is a sales bonanza of fridges in Walton outlets.
According to sources, every refrigerator of Walton is being released in the market after receiving the quality certificate from the international quality testing lab NUSDAT-Universal Testing Lab.
Under the ISO certified Walton Service Management System, Walton fridge's customers are getting swift and best post sales services, including a 5-year free service, from 76 service centers.
Home service is also available. Walton fridge customers are also getting the desired service 365 days a year by calling 1626 from any mobile. After receiving the information, the service experts are reaching the customer's house quickly. Walton's service has already been widely praised by customers.


