Risk currencies retreat on renewed reflation doubt

LONDON, July 19: Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and Britain's pound retreated on Monday, while the dollar gained as investors expressed renewed scepticism over the potential for a strong economic rebound from the pandemic.

The dollar failed to make ground against the Japanese yen however - the dollar/yen currency pair traded below the 110 yen per dollar mark at 109.85, leaving the yen 0.2% higher on the day.

With England set to lift all COVID-19 social restrictions on what local media has dubbed 'Freedom Day', the continued spread of the highly contagious 'delta' variant of the coronavirus drew further doubt from investors about whether a total economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels is at all possible. Earlier this week, British health minister Sajid Javid announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was in self-isolation, also forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak into quarantine. Sterling hit a 3-month low against the dollar of $1.3712.

"Despite rising vaccination rates, a return to pre-corona normality seems questionable," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank in a morning research note, adding that a string of recent news reports, including that of Johnson being forced to isolate suggest the world "might have permanently changed".

If consumption and production were not to return to 2019 levels Leuchtmann said, a significant chunk of productive capacities worldwide would "not just lie idle temporarily but would become devalued on a permanent basis." "If we are no longer simply dealing with who will survive the corona period but about whose goods and services will remain in demand long term at all the risk perception of the markets will rise. It is hardly surprising that the FX market cannot decouple from that." -Reuters



