Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets drop on fresh inflation, virus worries

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 333

HONG KONG, July 19: Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation and the spreading Delta coronavirus variant fuelled worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output.
Hong Kong was the worst hit after the United States warned businesses about the "growing risks" of operating in the city as China tightens its grip, raising concerns about its future as a financial hub.
With vaccines being rolled out around the world and some governments easing lockdowns, equities enjoyed a healthy first half of 2021, with many markets hitting records or multi-year highs as traders bet on a strong rebound from the pandemic.
But the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant has thrown a spanner in the works as leaders in several countries -- particularly those with slow inoculation programmes -- reimpose lockdowns and other containment measures.
Even in parts of the world where most people have been jabbed and reopenings continue, such as England, there is a growing concern about surging infections.
That has raised worries the recovery will not be as strong as first hoped.
Meanwhile, a surge in inflation has rekindled speculation the Federal Reserve and other central banks could be forced to wind down their ultra-loose monetary policies and raise interest rates sooner than expected.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last Thursday warned prices rises will continue to be strong for the next few months but that they would eventually slow down.
"Markets are... dealing with a burst of inflation pressure that hasn't been observed for quite some time," said Michael Hood at JP Morgan Asset Management.
He said there was "uncertainty about whether it will be temporary or lasting, and a Federal Reserve that is viewing all this through the lens of an untested and somewhat vague new framework, which they've not been able to communicate very clearly about".
After Wall Street's sharp losses, Asia followed suit on Monday.
Hong Kong suffered sharp losses, with traders also weighing a US advisory on doing businesses there in light of China's clampdown.
The much-anticipated report acknowledged the former British colony "retains many economic distinctions" from the mainland, including stronger protections of intellectual property, but raised concerns about the fragile working environment following the introduction of a national security law last year.
Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, Manila, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington were also in the red. Shanghai ended flat.
London, Paris and Frankfurt each lost more than one percent in early trade.
Energy firms were among those suffering selling pressure after OPEC and other major producers finally reached a deal Sunday to pump more oil, bringing an end to a standoff and sending prices down.
The OPEC+ meeting agreed to produce an extra 400,000 barrels per day a month from August to meet rising demand and temper price rises.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds 2-days health awareness programme
SJIBL Kushtia branch distributes relief among the poor
Walmart’s Flipkart wants justice in India
Hili land port to remain close for 6 days
Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight to Vienna
S Korea poised to kick-start Asia’s monetary tightening
BKB disburses almost 100pc of stimulus package loans
EU okays Czech recovery plan of 7b euros


Latest News
Most Asian markets rise after Wall St rally but worries persist
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft