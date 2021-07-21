Akash brings entertainment monthly package

The country's only legal Direct-To-Home service provider AKASH has launched new monthly package combining all channels of entertainment 'AKASH Lite Plus' for its customers. With the new entertainment package, customers can enjoy 90 channels with 26 HD with a new subscription fee of Taka only 300 per month.

Beximco Communications' DTH brand AKASH announced the AKASH Lite Plus package. AKASH introduced the midrange package to offer the all entertainment channels and reduce the gap in viewers choices and subscription fees between the two existing packages - AKASH Standard and AKASH Lite, says a press release.

Previously Customers were enjoying AKASH Standard and AKASH Lite with the subscription fee Taka 399 and 249 respectively. Now the monthly package AKASH Lite Plus with the subscription fee of Taka 300 added in their choice box. It will be having most of the channels which customers which were not included in AKASH Lite package's base package. Previously, subscribers had to include the entertainment channels separately with Entertainment Add-on pack.

AKASH provides its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.





