Bioscope to bring Eid entertainment for cinephiles

Bioscope, country's one of the most popular streaming platforms, is set to launch a number of intriguing shows and series to multiply happiness and offer quality entertainment to cinephiles and screenplay enthusiasts amidst the pandemic this Eid.

A three-episode original anthology series titled 'Bou Diaries' directed by Sameer Ahmed and featuring some of the renowned names, including Sporshia, Orsha, Moutushi Biswas, Yash Rohan, Ahmed Rubel, and Rawnak Hasan has already been released on July 15, says a press release.

The stories include 'Bon Appetit', 'Spotlight' and 'Too Late. These stories revolve around the married and love life of three different housewives with full of dilemmas, twists, and turns. A 300-episode Bangla dubbed Turkish series titled 'Rehana' will be released sequentially starting from the first day of Eid to keep you engrossed throughout the holidays.

The goal behind creating Bioscope was to bring quality entertainment in the palms of every individual that they can enjoy nationwide on the go.

Besides the original series, Bioscope also has a huge collection of Bangla dramas, TV Shows, and more than 70 free local and foreign TV channels for the audience to stay occupied all along. Bioscope will be releasing 21 exciting Eid dramas starting from the first day of Eid. These dramas will feature Tasnuva Tisha, Allen Shuvro, Monoj Pramanik, etc.

The latest version of Bioscope also allows free offline download, personalized content recommendation, and coupons for the best viewing experience. One may visit http://gp.bioscopelive.com/ or download the app from Google Play Store/App Store, and enjoy your Eid vacation to the fullest with Bioscope!





