Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India’s video OTT market to touch $12.5b by 2030

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328

NEW DELHI, July 19: India's video OTT market is expected to touch $12.5 billion by 2030 from about $1.5 billion in 2021 on the back of access to better networks, digital connectivity and smartphones, according to a report by RBSA Advisors.
The report noted that the next wave of growth in the OTT landscape will come from tier II, III and IV cities and the Indian language speaking population.
"OTT industry is poised for aggressive growth prospects with access to better networks, digital connectivity and smartphones. OTT platforms in India have been increasingly attracting subscribers on a daily basis. Apart from top favourites Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the space is seeing a plethora of local and regional OTT players," it added.
These include players like SonyLIV, Voot, Zee5, ErosNow, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi and Adda Times among others.
The report said the Indian video OTT market in India is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $4 billion in 2025 and further to $12.5 billion by 2030.
The audio OTT market - which sees participation from players like Gaana, Jio Saavn, Wynk Music, Spotify and others - is also poised to grow from $0.6 billion in 2021 to $1.1 billion in 2025 and further to $2.5 billion by 2030, it added.
"The OTT market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6 per cent over the next four years. RBSA believes that this industry has the potential to grow to be $15 billion industry over the next 9 to 10 years," it said.
The report highlighted that Covid-19 pandemic has been a game-changer and OTT video streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLIV and others had gained immense popularity in India.
It added that the OTT landscape is expected to get hyper competitive in next 4-5 years, and the OTT service providers will strive to emerge as the preferred platform among the consumers.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds 2-days health awareness programme
SJIBL Kushtia branch distributes relief among the poor
Walmart’s Flipkart wants justice in India
Hili land port to remain close for 6 days
Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight to Vienna
S Korea poised to kick-start Asia’s monetary tightening
BKB disburses almost 100pc of stimulus package loans
EU okays Czech recovery plan of 7b euros


Latest News
Most Asian markets rise after Wall St rally but worries persist
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft