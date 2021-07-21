Stocks continue to rise, DSEX hits record

Stocks continued to rise on Monday, ahead of the five day-long market closure due to Eid-ul-Azha Muslim feast of sacrifice, as investors maintained their buying spree, pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) further.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose 39 points or 0.62 per cent to record 6,405.04 at the close of the trading. Along with the index, the DSE's market capitalisation has also increased to a new height of Tk 535,185 crore.

However, turnover on the DSE dropped 29 per cent to Tk 1,264 crore, which was Tk 1,793 crore a day earlier. At the DSE, 159 stocks advanced, 179 declined and 34 remained unchanged.

Stock of SAIF Powertec traded mostly that worth Tk 28 crore followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries, Power Grid Company, and Beacon Pharmaceuticals.

Pioneer Insurance shed the most with a 7.72 per cent fall followed by Prime Finance First Mutual Fund, Zaheen Spinning Mills, Miracle Industries, and Shinepukur Ceramics.

On the CSE the general index CASPI, jumped up 190 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 18,569. Among 313 traded stocks, 138 advanced, 148 dropped, and 27 remained unchanged.

