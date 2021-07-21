Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Working from home amid Covid a huge challenge says market expert Srinivasan

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 343
Mizanur Rahman

Rohan Srinivasan

Rohan Srinivasan

Rohan Srinivasan, a marketing expert after successfully cruising  across a number of international markets over the past 20 years has recently joined Bangladesh's leading furniture brand ISHO as the Head of Marketing and Communications.
While talking to The Daily Observer on his illustrious career Srinivasan put some of the valuable insights of the communications and marketing, the conduit for spectacular success.
Reminiscing about his journey so far, Rohan claimed that he had been fortunate to start his career first in England and most recently in India. He started his career in Public Relations which has now evolved into a marketing role as well. Rohan also headed up a number of agencies and back in 2010 started a London headquartered agency from scratch in India.
Rohan Srinivasan telling about his leadership he said he doesn't believe in being hierarchy, rather he thinks everyone in a team is a valuable member. "I treat my colleagues and team members on merit no matter how many years of experience they have. Given the nature of the marketing and communications industry, it is important to encourage colleagues to have individual ideas and opinions, and that is an important trait that I look out for and promote," he said.
"I have always believed in nurturing talent and ensuring that if someone is good enough and shows the right enthusiasm, then there is no reason why they should not be thrust into the limelight and be given an opportunity."
As the communications industry has been changing with change of time and technology Srinivasan said: "When we talk about how the communications industry has changed recently, unfortunately, we cannot look beyond the impact COVID has had on all of us in recent times. Not only from a work perspective but also on a personal level. Over the past year, all of us have had to embrace a new way of working - and that is from home - and nearly all businesses have had to adopt a digital-first strategy literally overnight."
"Apart from this, many businesses have had to re-evaluate their business objectives and targets and also like in our business, re-examine all aspects of how we function from supply chain and logistics to engaging with employees who are now working from home."
About the challenges he has been facing after joining in Bangladesh, the experienced marketing activist Srinivasan said: "The pandemic has not helped, so working from home has been a huge challenge to overcome." He said joining Bangladesh was like coming back to home as he used to live in Dhaka many years back and has a number of good friends. He understands conversational Bengali so language has not been a huge barrier for him.
About his role in keeping ISHO at its esteemed position in the very highly competitive furniture industry, Srinivasan said: "Simply put, our globally inspired furniture designs and vision speaks for itself and that has been a huge success and point of differentiation for our customers in the two years since we started. There are more established players in the market who have been around for longer, but we are known not only for our unique designs but also for our innovative approach to how we are going about our business."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank holds 2-days health awareness programme
SJIBL Kushtia branch distributes relief among the poor
Walmart’s Flipkart wants justice in India
Hili land port to remain close for 6 days
Etihad launches 65th destination with first flight to Vienna
S Korea poised to kick-start Asia’s monetary tightening
BKB disburses almost 100pc of stimulus package loans
EU okays Czech recovery plan of 7b euros


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft