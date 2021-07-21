Working from home amid Covid a huge challenge says market expert Srinivasan



Rohan Srinivasan

While talking to The Daily Observer on his illustrious career Srinivasan put some of the valuable insights of the communications and marketing, the conduit for spectacular success.

Reminiscing about his journey so far, Rohan claimed that he had been fortunate to start his career first in England and most recently in India. He started his career in Public Relations which has now evolved into a marketing role as well. Rohan also headed up a number of agencies and back in 2010 started a London headquartered agency from scratch in India.

Rohan Srinivasan telling about his leadership he said he doesn't believe in being hierarchy, rather he thinks everyone in a team is a valuable member. "I treat my colleagues and team members on merit no matter how many years of experience they have. Given the nature of the marketing and communications industry, it is important to encourage colleagues to have individual ideas and opinions, and that is an important trait that I look out for and promote," he said.

"I have always believed in nurturing talent and ensuring that if someone is good enough and shows the right enthusiasm, then there is no reason why they should not be thrust into the limelight and be given an opportunity."

As the communications industry has been changing with change of time and technology Srinivasan said: "When we talk about how the communications industry has changed recently, unfortunately, we cannot look beyond the impact COVID has had on all of us in recent times. Not only from a work perspective but also on a personal level. Over the past year, all of us have had to embrace a new way of working - and that is from home - and nearly all businesses have had to adopt a digital-first strategy literally overnight."

"Apart from this, many businesses have had to re-evaluate their business objectives and targets and also like in our business, re-examine all aspects of how we function from supply chain and logistics to engaging with employees who are now working from home."

About the challenges he has been facing after joining in Bangladesh, the experienced marketing activist Srinivasan said: "The pandemic has not helped, so working from home has been a huge challenge to overcome." He said joining Bangladesh was like coming back to home as he used to live in Dhaka many years back and has a number of good friends. He understands conversational Bengali so language has not been a huge barrier for him.

About his role in keeping ISHO at its esteemed position in the very highly competitive furniture industry, Srinivasan said: "Simply put, our globally inspired furniture designs and vision speaks for itself and that has been a huge success and point of differentiation for our customers in the two years since we started. There are more established players in the market who have been around for longer, but we are known not only for our unique designs but also for our innovative approach to how we are going about our business."



Rohan Srinivasan, a marketing expert after successfully cruising across a number of international markets over the past 20 years has recently joined Bangladesh's leading furniture brand ISHO as the Head of Marketing and Communications.While talking to The Daily Observer on his illustrious career Srinivasan put some of the valuable insights of the communications and marketing, the conduit for spectacular success.Reminiscing about his journey so far, Rohan claimed that he had been fortunate to start his career first in England and most recently in India. He started his career in Public Relations which has now evolved into a marketing role as well. Rohan also headed up a number of agencies and back in 2010 started a London headquartered agency from scratch in India.Rohan Srinivasan telling about his leadership he said he doesn't believe in being hierarchy, rather he thinks everyone in a team is a valuable member. "I treat my colleagues and team members on merit no matter how many years of experience they have. Given the nature of the marketing and communications industry, it is important to encourage colleagues to have individual ideas and opinions, and that is an important trait that I look out for and promote," he said."I have always believed in nurturing talent and ensuring that if someone is good enough and shows the right enthusiasm, then there is no reason why they should not be thrust into the limelight and be given an opportunity."As the communications industry has been changing with change of time and technology Srinivasan said: "When we talk about how the communications industry has changed recently, unfortunately, we cannot look beyond the impact COVID has had on all of us in recent times. Not only from a work perspective but also on a personal level. Over the past year, all of us have had to embrace a new way of working - and that is from home - and nearly all businesses have had to adopt a digital-first strategy literally overnight.""Apart from this, many businesses have had to re-evaluate their business objectives and targets and also like in our business, re-examine all aspects of how we function from supply chain and logistics to engaging with employees who are now working from home."About the challenges he has been facing after joining in Bangladesh, the experienced marketing activist Srinivasan said: "The pandemic has not helped, so working from home has been a huge challenge to overcome." He said joining Bangladesh was like coming back to home as he used to live in Dhaka many years back and has a number of good friends. He understands conversational Bengali so language has not been a huge barrier for him.About his role in keeping ISHO at its esteemed position in the very highly competitive furniture industry, Srinivasan said: "Simply put, our globally inspired furniture designs and vision speaks for itself and that has been a huge success and point of differentiation for our customers in the two years since we started. There are more established players in the market who have been around for longer, but we are known not only for our unique designs but also for our innovative approach to how we are going about our business."