NBR urges BB to ease inward remittances of foreign firms

The NBR has requested the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to ease the procedures for inward remittance to facilitate VAT payment by non-resident foreign companies like global technology giants.

It has also requested the central bank to instruct all commercial banks to submit the details of VAT amount deducted at source while remitting the earnings of the companies to NBR within seven days of deduction.

Global technology giants, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, which obtained business identification number (BIN), also known as VAT registration number, will have to pay VAT along with VAT returns from July, officials of the revenue board said. But the companies could not file their VAT returns due to procedural problems, they said.

Currently a beneficiary is required to fill in a declaration form about the purpose of the remittance, known as the 'form-C', if he or she receives more than $10,000 as inward remittance from abroad, they said.

In this case, the government or the NBR is the beneficiary of inward remittance to be paid by the non-resident foreign companies that do not have physical offices in Bangladesh, they added.

'The NBR has requested the central bank to remove the condition of making the declaration for the NBR in case of receiving more than $10,000 inward remittance from such companies,' a senior NBR official said.

There are no requirements of making the declaration in case of receiving higher amount of loan or project financing from abroad. Global technology giants will be able to file their VAT returns from August, the official said.

The NBR made the decision at a meeting with stakeholders on determining the procedures for VAT payment by the companies.



