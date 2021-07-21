Video
4,337 new traders invest Tk 1,094cr under BIDA project

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 410

Some 4,337 new entrepreneurs have started business with an investment of Taka 1,094 crore under a project titled "Entrepreneurship creation and skills development" implemented by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).
Project Director Abul Khair Mohammad Hafizullah Khan  said this at the coordination meeting and closing ceremony of the project held at the multipurpose hall of BIDA in the city's Agargaon area on Sunday.
Highlighting the successes of this project, Khair said that the implementation       of the project started back in 2019 with an investment of Taka 50 crore to create entrepreneurs throughout the 64 districts of the country.
The implementation of the project has come to an end recently under which some 24,900 people received training across the country while some 4,337 new entrepreneurs have started their business operations.
BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam spoke as chief guest at the meeting chaired by BIDA Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin.
BIDA Executive Members Parvin Akhter, Sanjay Kumar Chowdhury and Saifullah Mokbul Morshed also spoke.
Md Sirazul Islam said that to turn Bangladesh as a developed country, the country's people would have to move forward with mentality of giving jobs to others instead of only doing jobs.
 He also praised all concerned with the project to create entrepreneurs across        the country over the last two years and also hoped that those who have received training under the project would become successful entrepreneurs.
Later, certificates of experience, medals and crests were given to the training coordinators.    -BSS


