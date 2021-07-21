Steps underway to boost mango export: Razzaque

The government is taking all-out measures to increase mango export as it wants to take the country's mangoes to the international market, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak said.

"Works are underway to identify the export barriers and resolve those. An initiative has already been taken to set up three vacuum heat treatment plants to ensure safe storage of mangoes," he told a virtual meeting on Sunday, said a press release.

The minister made the disclosure at a webinar on 'the way forward to mango export' attended by concerned stakeholders.

Speaking as chief guest, Dr Razzaque said good agricultural practices have been applied to keep mangoes safe from production level to shipment level.

"Work is underway to issue phystosanitary certificates. As a result, the mango export will increase significantly next year," he said.

The agriculture minister said the country witnessed a good yield of mangoes this year but farmers were struggling to sell mangoes and did not get expected price due to Covid lockdown restricting movement.

"We need to go further to the international market so that farmers get fair price and they become more interested in mango production," he said.

Razzaque said mango is a high-valued cash crop in Bangladesh, while its production is increasing every year as a result of various initiatives taken by the present government, besides plantation of improved varieties of mangoes and innovation in production technology.

"There is a huge potential of mango export," he said, "But we are far behind in mango export. Many countries are leading in exports even though they produce less mangoes than Bangladesh," he said.

Chaired by Senior Agriculture Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam, the meeting was joined by additional secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder, senior officials of the ministry, heads of various companies, mango farmers and traders.

Representatives of vegetable and fruit exporters and various food processing companies, including Pran Group, Square Food, ACI, Akij Food, and BRAC Dairy attended the event.

Bangladesh now stands 7th in mango production in the world. The country produced about 1.5 million tons of mangoes in 2019-20 but only 279 tons were exported.





