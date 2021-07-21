Planning Minister’s cellphone recovered

A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday recovered Planning Minister MA Mannan's mobile phone, which was snatched from his car in the capital on May 30.

In this connection, a team of Dhanmondi Police Station also arrested five men for their alleged involvement with the offense that occurred 51 days ago.

The arrestees are Sagir, Sumon Mia, Zakir, Hamid Ahmed Sohag alias Arif and Jibon.

In the special drive operated by the team, a motorcycle, 10 phones, a laptop and scraps of mobile parts were also seized, said DMP Ramna Zone Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sazzadur Rahman.

In a briefing held at DMP Media Center, DC Sazzadur said that Dhanmondi Police were investigating a different case filed on July 12, in which the victim alleged that two unknown men riding a motorcycle snatched her bag while she was on a rickshaw.

Police examined a CCTV footage and arrested Sagir and Sumon Mia in this connection. Upon their information, police arrested others after investigation and recovered the Planning Minister's phone and the victim's phone following a photograph of the minister kept in Arif's laptop.

After getting the phone back, the Minister thanked the members of the law enforcement agency for their effort to recover it.

"I was confident that the phone will be recovered. Police worked sincerely to get it back and arrest the culprits," he said.

While on his way to home from his office in the city's Agargaon on May 30, a mugger snatched the mobile phone, an iPhone X, from Bijoy Sarani signal when the minister was talking, keeping the car's window open.

A case was filed on the same night by DMP's Kafrul Police Station.

The law enforcement agencies started working hard to detect the location of the phone and finally succeeded in recovering it.

Our Court Correspondent adds: A Dhaka court on Monday placed five arrestees on three-day remand in a case over snatching of the mobile phone of Planning Minister MA Mannan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam passed the order after Dhanmondi police produced the five before the court with ten-day remand prayer for each.