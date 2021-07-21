SC stays HC verdict of 2 death awardees’ acquittal

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday stayed a High Court (HC) verdict that acquitted two death row convicts in a case filed over the rape and murder of a nine-year-old schoolgirl in Mathbaria upazila of Pirojpur district in 2014.

Chamber Judge Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay order following a petition filed by the State challenging the HC verdict that had acquitted the two death row convicts.

The Chamber Judge also sent the State petition in the full court of the SC for hearing on August 1.

Senior lawyer Khandker Mahbub Hossain and former Additional Attorney General Mamtaz Uddin Fakir appeared for the convicts while Deputy Attorney General Dr Md Bashir Ullah represented the State.

On June 30 this year, the HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin acquitted Mehedi Hasan Swapan and Sumon Jamadder on the ground that the lower court had no jurisdiction to hold the trial of the case because Sumon was a minor boy.

The victim, a nine-year-old student of Hatem Ali Government Primary School, used to live at her maternal grandfather's house at Bandhabpara-Bukhaitala village in Mathbaria upazila.

On October 5 in 2014, the girl went to a nearby field to bring back a cow.

Later, her relatives found her body from an orchard on the same day and a case was filed by the victim's father with Mathbaria Police Station accusing Swapan, the girl's cousin, and Sumon of killing the girl after rape.

Following the case, police arrested Swapan and Sumon. They confessed before the court in connection with the offence.

On January 31 in 2016, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribual-1 of Pirojpur sentenced Swapan and Sumon to death in the case.



