A Dhaka court on Monday placed Md Abul Kashem, manager of Sadharan Bima Corporation on a three-day remand in a Tk 26.14 crore money laundering case.

Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Md Sirajul Haque, Assistant Director of Anti-Corruption Commission produced the manager before the court with a three-day remand prayer, said GRO Julfiqar Ali.