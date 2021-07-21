Muktijoddha Sangsad polls after 7 years: Commission formed

After around seven years of the last election, the government has finally initiated to hold elections to the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad (BMS), the lone government recognized body of the valiant freedom fighters.

To hold a free and fair election a five member election commission was formed on Monday led by the Cabinet Secretary.

Members of the commission are freedom fighters Shahjahan Siddiqui Bir Bikram and Kazi Sazzat Ali Jahir Bir Pratik and former bureaucrats Ansar Ali Khan and AFM Yahya Chowdhury.







