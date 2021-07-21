Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mujib Year

Bloodman organises tree plantation at JU

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
JU Correspondent

Bloodman in association with Anthrobd organise a tree plantation programme at Jahangirngar University, marking the Mujib Year on Monday. photo: observer

Bloodman in association with Anthrobd organise a tree plantation programme at Jahangirngar University, marking the Mujib Year on Monday. photo: observer

Bloodman, a blood donating platform inagurated a tree plantation programme at Jahangirnagar University (JU), marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday.
Holding the slogan 'Mujib Borshe Ongikar Kori Sonar Bangla Sobuj Kori', Bloodman in association with Anthrobd hosted the campaign in front of Business Studies Faculty of the university through sapling some fruit and medicine trees.
President of Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) Mahbub Alam inaugurated the programme while executive member of Anthrobd Belal Hossain Rahat was present.
Anthrobd is a platform of cultural, social and development affairs.
JU campus ambassador of Anhtrobd Tahjir Faiyaz Chowdhury, former student of International Relations Department Nazir Ahmed, Mamun of English Department were present, among others.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bloodman organises tree plantation at JU
ICCB urges to encourage MSMEs in climate mitigations
RMP distributes relief to 500 more jobless people  
BIWTC officer suspended for not wearing mask
Touching people’s lives: Helal Akbar with humanitarian services
BGB now a well-organized force: Shahriar
RRRC calls NGOs to encourage Rohingyas to go to Bhasan Char
RMP distributes relief to 200 more distressed people


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft