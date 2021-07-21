Bloodman organises tree plantation at JU



Bloodman in association with Anthrobd organise a tree plantation programme at Jahangirngar University, marking the Mujib Year on Monday. photo: observer

Holding the slogan 'Mujib Borshe Ongikar Kori Sonar Bangla Sobuj Kori', Bloodman in association with Anthrobd hosted the campaign in front of Business Studies Faculty of the university through sapling some fruit and medicine trees.

President of Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) Mahbub Alam inaugurated the programme while executive member of Anthrobd Belal Hossain Rahat was present.

Anthrobd is a platform of cultural, social and development affairs.

