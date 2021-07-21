Video
ICCB urges to encourage MSMEs in climate mitigations

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

With global temperatures rising, along with changing weather patterns, sea-level rise, increases in droughts and floods, the world's most vulnerable populations are facing ever-increasing risks, food insecurity and have fewer chances to break out of poverty and build better lives, according to ICCB quarterly News Bulletin (April-June'21) published on Monday.
While the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the world business organization welcomes announcements at the US Leaders' Climate Summit and G7 meetings of increased pledges for climate change mitigation and finance, these pledges do not yet place the world on track to achieve committed UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement actions.
MSMEs are the foundation of global economic system- they make up 90% of businesses worldwide, comprise an estimated 80 percent of employment in many countries, collectively employ two billion people. Yet, they are not a dominant voice and presence in UNFCCC process.  It is suggested, governments to encourage MSMEs to take on appropriate climate mitigation and adaptation measures.
According to Climate Action Tracker, the sum of all the targets submitted so far would limit global warming to an estimated 2.4C by century's end. This is still short of limiting global temperature rise by 2C - ideally 1.5C - by the end of the century as per the Paris Agreement, the editorial said.
More than a decade ago, developed countries committed to jointly mobilize $100 billion per year by 2020 in support of climate action in developing countries. But according to UN, the $100 billion target is not being met (the latest available data for 2018 is $79b), even though climate finance is on an "upward trajectory." So, there is still a big gap in finance.
The annual $100b commitment, "is a floor and not a ceiling" for climate finance, according to the UN. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimates that adaptation costs alone faced by just developing countries will be between $140 billion to $300 billion per year by 2030, and $280 billion to $500 billion annually by 2050, said the editorial.   This troubling gap should give the international community impetus to consider how to unleash and engage further action both now and over the longer term across society.
ICC - representing more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries and in its roles as Permanent Observer to the UN General Assembly and official UNFCCC Focal Point for Business and Industry - believes that UNFCCC and Paris Agreement Parties should revisit the scope and implementation of their climate policy strategies to assess how to enhance involvement of businesses of every sector, size and jurisdiction, in particular in NDC development, implementation and tracking at both national and international levels.
The pandemic and its disruptive impact on societies, economies and businesses have compounded the difficulty of developing and delivering on NDCs, which makes it even more important to design practical and inclusive NDCs.


