Couple put on remand

A couple of Dhaka city's Topkhana Road area, accused in a case for severely torturing a 12-year-old housemaid, was placed on a one-day remand on Sunday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Sayeed passed the order after Sub Inspector Jahangir Hossain of Shahbagh Police Station produced the couple before it with a seven-day remand prayer.

The accused are Mohammad Tanvir Ahsan and his wife Advocate Nahid Jahan.

On July 12, another court fixed Sunday for remand hearing of the couple.

A team of Shahbagh Police arrested Tanvir and Nahid and rescued the victim from their house at Topkhana Road on the night of July 10.

Twelve-year-old Sweety, hailing from Mithamoin upazila of Kishoreganj district, had been working for the accused couple for the past nine months.

The couple used to torture the girl over trivial matters, said the victim.

A neighbour of the couple posted a photo of the victim, bearing several injury marks on the body, on Facebook on July 10.

A journalist then notified the Media and Public Relations Wing of Bangladesh Police and sought action.

Police took action after one and a half hours of filing of the Facebook post.

In this regard a case was filed by the girl's father Shahid Mia with Shahbagh Police Station on July 11 against the couple.