No more than approved number of students allowed

A private university will be marked 'red' if it admits more students than the approved number of seats without the consent of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

This information was given at a press release of the Public Relations and Right to Information Department of UGC on Monday.

Universities will also be marked 'red' for conducting educational activities in unauthorized buildings and without a vice-chancellor and treasurer for more than six months.

Disputes over ownership of members of the board of trustees will also earn a private university a red mark, the press release said.

The UGC urged the students to be admitted to a university after the confirmation of if all these rules are followed by their university of choice.

Meanwhile, the UGC has formed an investigation committee to look into the allegation of admitting more than the approved number of students at European University.