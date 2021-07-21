Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant corruption: Bail to 7 engineers questioned

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 401
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued rules over bail of seven former engineers of housing and public works department in two cases filed over corruption in purchasing furniture and household items for officials of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna (RNPP).
In the rules, the court asked the accused to explain in two weeks why the lower court orders that granted bail to them should not be declared illegal.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman issued the rule after hearing seven separate petitions filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the bail orders passed by a special judge's court in Pabna.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State in the hearing.
On June 13, 15 and 16, the special judge's court of Pabna granted bail to the accused engineers.   During the hearing, the ACC's lawyer told the court that the lower court did not consider the gravity of the offences committed by the accused and therefore the bail orders were wrong.
The ACC filed the two cases with Pabna district office on December 12 in 2019 against the accused on charges of irregularities involving Tk 16 crore in supplying furniture and household items to the officials of RNPP.
According to several media reports, the prices of the various items used to furnish the project's 966 flats for the Russian engineers and others were abnormally higher than market prices.
Each pillow was bought for Tk 5,957, and the cost of carrying it to a flat was Tk 760. An electric stove cost Tk 7,747, and the cost of moving it from the ground floor to the top level was Tk 6,650, the report claimed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more than approved number of students allowed
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant corruption: Bail to 7 engineers questioned
DSCC, DNCC to clean city off sacrificial waste in 24 hrs
Establish separate ministry to protect wetlands
Like many other places of the capital, Gulistan area
People engaged in exchanging new currency notes for a little profit
Ministry showcauses Evaly
WB interested to finance CPA Bay Terminal


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft