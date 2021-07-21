DSCC, DNCC to clean city off sacrificial waste in 24 hrs

The officials concerned of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Monday said they would clean the capital off cattle waste within 24 hours into the Eid day.

For this, additional manpower, vehicles and other logistic equipment would be used in both the corporations.

DNCC has identified 270 places for animal sacrifice on the day of Eid-ul-Adha. On the other hand, no place has yet been selected for animal sacrifice in the DSCC area.

Regarding the waste management at the DNCC area Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore M Saidur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "Waste management will be difficult this year as the number of cattle is more than the last year's."

"However, our all preparations have been completed. I hope we can complete the removal of waste from DNCC area within 24 hours," Saidur Rahman said.








