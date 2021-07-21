Establish separate ministry to protect wetlands

The High Court (HC) in a full text of verdict has asked the government to establish a separate ministry to protect and develop wetlands across the country as it is a public property.

The HC also directed the authorities concerned to formulate a specific law to protect the wetlands and asked the Supreme Court officials concerned to send the copy of the HC verdict to all the authorities concerned including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking necessary steps.

Declaring grabbing and filling up water bodies, wetlands and farmlands by two companies in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila illegal, the HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil released the 132-page full text verdict on Sunday which is now available on the Supreme Court's website.

The HC also ordered the government to ban plastic bags in the country and to construct separate cycle lanes on all roads and highways in order to protect the environment.

At the same time, the court has given its opinions on 14 issues in order to develop Bangladesh as an environment-friendly country.

In the verdict, the authorities were asked to formulate a masterplan to make Bangladesh self-reliant in renewable fuels and to establish a separate ministry in this regard.

The HC, on December 2 last year, delivered the short verdict following a writ petition filed by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela).

The rights organization filed the writ petition challenging the activities of two companies -- Unique Property Development Ltd (UPDL) and Sonargaon Economic Zone (SEZ), owned by Noor Ali, in six moujas near the banks of the Meghna in Sonargaon upazila.

The mouzas are Pirojpur, Jainpur, Chhoyhissa, Char Bhabonathpur, Batibandha and Ratanpur.

The court asked the government to take necessary steps to arrange a one-hour class on the importance, management and development of wetlands every two months for the students at all academic institutions of the country.

The government has also been asked to form an authority to protect and preserve the world heritages like the Sundarbans, the historical mosque in Bagerhat and Paharpur Bouddha Bihar.

The court asked the authorities concerned to geographically locate all wetlands of the country through satellite and list and display them in the public places at all unions, upazilas and districts to make people aware. In the full text, the HC asked the local administrations to arrange rallies, seminars and other awareness programmes about the necessity and efficacy of wetlands.

The court asked the Department of Environment and the local administration to jointly assess the agricultural and wetlands of the six mouzas that were encroached and filled up by Noor Ali's companies and to set the amount of compensation that would be paid to the people affected.









