Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ministry showcauses Evaly

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 532
Staff Correspondent

The Commerce Ministry on Monday sent a letter to the country's most controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, asking them to explain how the company will meet its current liabilities to its customers and merchants.
The company was given time till August 1 to send a written explanation to the Ministry's Secretary on why legal action should not be taken against it to secure the interest of  the customers and merchants, and put a stop to a negative impact on the e-commerce industry.
In the notice, the Ministry stated that as of March 14 this year, Evaly owes Tk 213.98 crore to customers and Tk 189.85 crore to merchants, against which it has shown total assets worth Tk 91.69 crore and a current working capital of Tk 65.17 crore.
The amounts were published in a Bangladesh Bank investigation report filed on June 16 after receiving various complaints about the e-commerce platform.
In the report, the Ministry stated it has found evidence that Evaly has taken money in advance from clients and is not providing desired products on time. At the same time, it is not paying the merchants it has taken products from. It also stated activities undertaken by Evaly can lead to losses for a lot of clients and businesses.
After a meeting on Sunday, the Commerce Secretary told reporters that they would have to resort to court to force Evaly to settle its debts from money from its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.
If Evaly does not pay dues to any customer or merchant, they can file a case with the relevant court or with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.
The liabilities of Evaly to customers and merchants have to be settled through court by filing a case against the e-commerce company as per the country's law.
The government cannot take money from Evaly's bank accounts to meet the platform's mounting debt to customers without a court order.
According to the Bangladesh Bank's inspection report, Evaly's current asset amounts to Tk65 crore. The ministry is also looking into whether the company or its entrepreneurs have any other assets.
A number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and BRAC Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies. Besides, bKash on Saturday suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest as a cause.
The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No more than approved number of students allowed
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant corruption: Bail to 7 engineers questioned
DSCC, DNCC to clean city off sacrificial waste in 24 hrs
Establish separate ministry to protect wetlands
Like many other places of the capital, Gulistan area
People engaged in exchanging new currency notes for a little profit
Ministry showcauses Evaly
WB interested to finance CPA Bay Terminal


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft