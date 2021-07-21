Ministry showcauses Evaly

The Commerce Ministry on Monday sent a letter to the country's most controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, asking them to explain how the company will meet its current liabilities to its customers and merchants.

The company was given time till August 1 to send a written explanation to the Ministry's Secretary on why legal action should not be taken against it to secure the interest of the customers and merchants, and put a stop to a negative impact on the e-commerce industry.

In the notice, the Ministry stated that as of March 14 this year, Evaly owes Tk 213.98 crore to customers and Tk 189.85 crore to merchants, against which it has shown total assets worth Tk 91.69 crore and a current working capital of Tk 65.17 crore.

The amounts were published in a Bangladesh Bank investigation report filed on June 16 after receiving various complaints about the e-commerce platform.

In the report, the Ministry stated it has found evidence that Evaly has taken money in advance from clients and is not providing desired products on time. At the same time, it is not paying the merchants it has taken products from. It also stated activities undertaken by Evaly can lead to losses for a lot of clients and businesses.

After a meeting on Sunday, the Commerce Secretary told reporters that they would have to resort to court to force Evaly to settle its debts from money from its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.

If Evaly does not pay dues to any customer or merchant, they can file a case with the relevant court or with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

The liabilities of Evaly to customers and merchants have to be settled through court by filing a case against the e-commerce company as per the country's law.

The government cannot take money from Evaly's bank accounts to meet the platform's mounting debt to customers without a court order.

According to the Bangladesh Bank's inspection report, Evaly's current asset amounts to Tk65 crore. The ministry is also looking into whether the company or its entrepreneurs have any other assets.

A number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and BRAC Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies. Besides, bKash on Saturday suspended its payment services with 10 online merchants, including Evaly, citing protection of customers' interest as a cause.

The other merchants are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shopping, E-orange, Sirajgonj Shop, Aladinerprodip, Qcoom, BoomBoom Shopping, Adyan Mart, and Needs.









