Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:34 PM
WB interested to finance CPA Bay Terminal

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 470
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, July 19: The World Bank is interested to finance the construction work of breakwater and navigational channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest container terminal under Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) aimed at enhancing trade with other countries to boost the country's economy with 24-hour navigability and unhindered movement of ships during at night.  
Jafar Alam Member Planning and administration of CPA told the Daily Observer that several meetings have already been held with the World Bank representatives in this regard.
According to CPA, more than 1600 acres of land will be reclaimed from the bay for the terminal while 1000 acres of government Khas land and Private land are available.
CPA sources said, as per primary plans three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal-2 will be built  with each having two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported and the other for handling cement clinkers.
Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetties by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
However, the appointment of the Consultant of the contractor for construction and the operator is expected to be finalised as early as possible.
It may be mentioned that several foregin firms have already shown interest for construction and operation of the project under PPP system. Of them, Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) and the Red Sea Gateway Terminal of Saudi Arabia have already submitted their proposals as BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) method under Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.
The CPA has already selected a consultant for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of the proposed Bay Terminal.  
CPA sources said, "Sellhorn" of Germany has been selected by the Board and a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Shipping for approval in this regard.
After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will invite contractors for construction and operation of the project. Then the appointed contractor will go for implementation of the giant project.
The feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022 next. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 next which is expected to be completed in 2026 next.
After completion of the feasibility study, the CPA will prepare a DPP (Development Project Proposal) of the project. Then a Project Director (PD) will be appointed.
CPA sources said, 68 acres of private land have already been handed over to CPA for the project.
Meanwhile, the land Ministry had approved the proposal for handing over 803 acres of khas land to CPA for the Bay Terminal. In this connection the Ministry directed the local district administrations to hand over the land to CPA. District administration sources said, it will take minimum 120 days to complete the acquisition procedures.
Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.


