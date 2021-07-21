Sacrificial animals, food out of lockdown



A good number of sacrificial animals arrive at Gabtali Haat in the capital on Monday, two days before the Eid-ul-Azha. photo : Observer

The notification, signed by the Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam, said activities relevant to produce and process food and food products; carrying, preserving and processing rawhides of sacrificial animals and production and transportation of medicines, oxygen and materials essential for Covid-19 prevention will be kept out of the purview of the restriction.

Earlier on Sunday, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry sent a letter to the Cabinet Division, requesting the latter to keep integrated cattle farms and meat processors involved with delivering meat after slaughtering sacrificial animals out of the purview of the lockdown.

"During the Eid and later, integrated cattle farms and meat processors like Bengal Meat, Deshi Meat and Sadeeq Agro will deliver meat after slaughtering sacrificial animals. It will take those six to seven days after the Eid day to complete the deliveries," reads the letter.

"At the same time, to meet up the citizens' nutrition requirement, it is necessary to supply meat, fish, milk and egg. For this, the producers need smooth supply of necessary raw materials.

"Against this backdrop, the Cabinet Division is requested to lift restrictions on the meat processors as well as farms and factories involved in the production of artificial breeding machines, medical equipment, medicines, feed and raw materials and their distribution," the letter added.







Responding to the request of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, the Cabinet Division on Monday issued a notification keeping the butchers and other animal sacrifice-related service providers, and suppliers of fish, meat, milk and essential raw materials of livestock out of the purview of 'lockdown' to be enforced from July 23 to August 5.The notification, signed by the Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam, said activities relevant to produce and process food and food products; carrying, preserving and processing rawhides of sacrificial animals and production and transportation of medicines, oxygen and materials essential for Covid-19 prevention will be kept out of the purview of the restriction.Earlier on Sunday, the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry sent a letter to the Cabinet Division, requesting the latter to keep integrated cattle farms and meat processors involved with delivering meat after slaughtering sacrificial animals out of the purview of the lockdown."During the Eid and later, integrated cattle farms and meat processors like Bengal Meat, Deshi Meat and Sadeeq Agro will deliver meat after slaughtering sacrificial animals. It will take those six to seven days after the Eid day to complete the deliveries," reads the letter."At the same time, to meet up the citizens' nutrition requirement, it is necessary to supply meat, fish, milk and egg. For this, the producers need smooth supply of necessary raw materials."Against this backdrop, the Cabinet Division is requested to lift restrictions on the meat processors as well as farms and factories involved in the production of artificial breeding machines, medical equipment, medicines, feed and raw materials and their distribution," the letter added.