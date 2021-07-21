Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

An Eid to unite us against all odds

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

An Eid to unite us against all odds

An Eid to unite us against all odds

As we are about to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha during these trying times, it is more important than ever before to remember its true spiritual message of sacrifice. Besides the economic damage the pandemic has caused, it has also led many to perish. And many will be observing this Eid without the presence of their near and dear ones on this Earth. As a society, we must show empathy to them as they try to cope with their terrible losses.

Simultaneously, we must all be ready to be more understanding and tolerant of each other - as all of us will be going through some form of difficulty or the other during this time which, under normal circumstances, would have been a time of celebration.

However, Eid-ul-Azha revives the memory of the Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) faith in Allah and his complete readiness to sacrifice his dearest son as a token of surrendering himself to the divine will. There lies the true message of Eid-ul-Azha. The Almighty, in His infinite kindness and being satisfied with the prophet's resolve, withdrew the decree and permitted him to sacrifice an animal instead.

The infinite faith by surrendering to the wishes of the almighty and patience displayed by both father and son is the spirit that should be the guiding principles for every Muslim. It was this practice that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) re-established, in order to inculcate in his followers the spirit of subservience to Allah, and surrender to His will. This is the foundation of the Islamic teaching of sacrifice in fulfilment of Allah's command provided in the Quran, "to your Lord turn in prayer and sacrifice."

Most importantly, the aim of sacrifice, similar to all fundamentals of Islam, is to imbibe piety and self righteousness. It also promotes the spirit of sacrifice for a right cause. To explicate its purpose, the Quran says, "It is not their meat, nor their blood, that reaches Allah; it is their piety that reaches Him."

Whatever, Eid celebration also tags a series of responsibilities. We would like to remind all, how important it is to maintain proper hygiene during Eid-related ceremonies, slaughtering of animals and distribution of meat. The government must ensure that Dhaka's two city corporations and other local administrations diligently carry out their duties so that garbage and other waste material do not pile up on our roads and public places.

And lastly, we hope that Eid travellers will have a safe journey home and back following all health guidelines, despite the struggles incorporated in our lives trying to overcome an ongoing pandemic. We wish all our readers and patrons a warm Eid Mubarak!



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
An Eid to unite us against all odds
Now Dengue joins in
Seal off Rowmari Yaba smuggling route
Dhaka back to its old self
Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision
Pandemic lifts child marriage at the peak
UNHRC adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis
Congrats Tigers, now build on further


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft