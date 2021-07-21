

An Eid to unite us against all odds



Simultaneously, we must all be ready to be more understanding and tolerant of each other - as all of us will be going through some form of difficulty or the other during this time which, under normal circumstances, would have been a time of celebration.



However, Eid-ul-Azha revives the memory of the Prophet Ibrahim's (PBUH) faith in Allah and his complete readiness to sacrifice his dearest son as a token of surrendering himself to the divine will. There lies the true message of Eid-ul-Azha. The Almighty, in His infinite kindness and being satisfied with the prophet's resolve, withdrew the decree and permitted him to sacrifice an animal instead.



The infinite faith by surrendering to the wishes of the almighty and patience displayed by both father and son is the spirit that should be the guiding principles for every Muslim. It was this practice that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) re-established, in order to inculcate in his followers the spirit of subservience to Allah, and surrender to His will. This is the foundation of the Islamic teaching of sacrifice in fulfilment of Allah's command provided in the Quran, "to your Lord turn in prayer and sacrifice."



Most importantly, the aim of sacrifice, similar to all fundamentals of Islam, is to imbibe piety and self righteousness. It also promotes the spirit of sacrifice for a right cause. To explicate its purpose, the Quran says, "It is not their meat, nor their blood, that reaches Allah; it is their piety that reaches Him."



Whatever, Eid celebration also tags a series of responsibilities. We would like to remind all, how important it is to maintain proper hygiene during Eid-related ceremonies, slaughtering of animals and distribution of meat. The government must ensure that Dhaka's two city corporations and other local administrations diligently carry out their duties so that garbage and other waste material do not pile up on our roads and public places.



