Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Abiding health guidelines is must at cattle markets

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 385

Dear Sir

Bangladesh has been experiencing a difficult time due to epidemic corona. Beyond the boundaries of urban areas, it is taking a terrible shape even at the rural level. Infections and mortality rates are increasing like geometric shapes. The lockdown has been relaxed ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Permission has been given to set up Qurbani Hat in accordance with proper hygiene rules.

However, cattle are being brought freely from one region to another. Although there are instructions to maintain proper distance at the Qurbani hat, it is being hardly obeyed. Most of the buyers and sellers do not have face masks. Hat authorities are not providing sanitizers even in the midst of massive crowds. On the way to enter the market, body temperature is measured and hand washing with soap is mentioned, but it is not being accepted. The indifference of the public is apparent. If this continues, Bangladesh will face a big crisis.

Therefore, the administration and the authorities should take appropriate action. Cooperation of the public in this regard is very important.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Abiding health guidelines is must at cattle markets
Vultures circle over Kabul as America retreats
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Taking cognizance and separation of judiciary
Reward architecture for developing human capital
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Dengue casting angry glance
Big Pharma’s Covid reputation boost may not last


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft