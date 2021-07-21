Abiding health guidelines is must at cattle markets

Dear Sir



Bangladesh has been experiencing a difficult time due to epidemic corona. Beyond the boundaries of urban areas, it is taking a terrible shape even at the rural level. Infections and mortality rates are increasing like geometric shapes. The lockdown has been relaxed ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. Permission has been given to set up Qurbani Hat in accordance with proper hygiene rules.



However, cattle are being brought freely from one region to another. Although there are instructions to maintain proper distance at the Qurbani hat, it is being hardly obeyed. Most of the buyers and sellers do not have face masks. Hat authorities are not providing sanitizers even in the midst of massive crowds. On the way to enter the market, body temperature is measured and hand washing with soap is mentioned, but it is not being accepted. The indifference of the public is apparent. If this continues, Bangladesh will face a big crisis.



Therefore, the administration and the authorities should take appropriate action. Cooperation of the public in this regard is very important.



Mamun Hossain Agun

Dhaka College