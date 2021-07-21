29 arrested on different charges in five districts

At least 29 people were arrested on different charges in five districts- Jhenidah, Rajshahi, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, amd Jamalpur, on Sunday and Monday.

JHENIDAH: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members have detained seven Bangladeshi nationals from Maheshpur border area in the district when they were entering the country illegally from India.

All of the detained persons are men.

Maheshpur BGB-58 Assistant Director Mohammad Nazrul Islam Khan said they were arrested while entering Bangladesh from India through Matila border area early Monday.

A case was filed with Maheshpur Police Station in this connection.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives in the city, arrested 15 people on various charges from Sunday night till Monday morning.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner of RMP, confirmed the matter through a press release on Monday.

Of the arrested persons, three had arrest warrant, two were held with drugs and the rest ten were detained on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drug was also recovered from their possession.

Legal action has been taken against them, the official added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police have arrested a man in Sreemangal Upazila of the district in a case filed over killing his friend.

Sajeeb was arrested from Sreemangal Railway Station around 4:30 am on Monday, said Investigation Officer SI Md Al-Amin.

It was suspected that Sajeeb might be planning to flee by train.

Earlier, Sharif was stabbed dead in College Road area in Sreemangal town around 8:30 pm on Saturday. Moments before his death, Sharif said he had been stabbed by Sajeeb.

It was learned that Sharif and Sajeeb was friend.

CUMILLA: In separate drives in the district, members of Detective Branch (DB) arrested five people including two women and recovered huge yaba pills and marijuana from their possession on Sunday late night.

The arrestees were identified as Ohidul Shikdar, 42, son of Soleman Shikdar of Bolakoir Village in Gopalganj District Sadar, Abdul Baten, son of Lal Mia of the same village, Josna Aktar, 32, wife of Oliullah of Khaskandi Village in Sirajdi Thana of Munsiganj District, Hosna Aktar, wife of Sabuj Mia of Kachpur BSCIC Balur Math area of Sonargaon Thana in Nrayanganj District, Masud Rana alias Golam Rasul, 52, son of late Julfu Mia of Shalukia Village in Chouddagram Upazila of Cumilla District.

BD team conducted raids in Daudkandi Tollplaza along Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and a poultry farm in Shalukia Village under Gholpasha Union of Choddagram Upazila on Sunday late night.

Separate cases have been lodged with the police station.

JAMALPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested a drug peddler along with heroin in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The arrestee Md Eusuf Ali , 35, is the son of Makbul Hossain of Shajanpur Village in Gopalpur Upazila of Tangail District.

According to Jamalpur RAB-14 sources, on a tip off, the RAB team raided Karogram Village in the upazila and arrested him and recovered 450 gram heroin of about Tk 22.5 lakh from his possession.

A case has been lodged with Sarishabari Police Station in this connection.