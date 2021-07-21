Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lawachara park at Kamalganj wears a new look

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 352
Our Correspondent

Lawachara park at Kamalganj wears a new look

Lawachara park at Kamalganj wears a new look

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, July 19: The bio-diversity of Lawachara National Park in Kamalganj Upazila of the district is getting a new life force amid corona pandemic.
The biggest lesson is that due to corona, the park life has been in a fresh trend.
Local people are hearning barking of deer in the morning. But the barking of the deer could not be heard before so nearly.  In the absence of tourists, the wildlife in the park has got a free-moving environment.
The present condition of the park was highlighted at a recently held 10-dayworkshop at Lawachhara. "The biggest lesson from corona is found barking deer in morning," said Prof D.  Md Abdul Aziz of Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University.
At the same time, unplanned arrival of tourists is seriously harmful for wildlife at Lawachhra Park and Saatchhari National Park, said another professor of the same department Prof D. Md Kamrul Islam.
"Unplanned tourists are a serious threat to bio-dversity," he told the workshop, adding, many animals including various species of reptile are dying on Lawachhra roads due to reckless plying of transports.
Due to the corona pandemic, the park has been remaining closed for over one year.  Over the time, the park life and biodiversity have made a radical change. The wildlife has got a free-moving environment; birds are chirping freely. New plants and creepers are beautifying the park. Animals are roaming at day time also. Ulluk couples (hoolock gibbon) of rare species are seen with their babies.  Monkey, bird and wild hen are also moving freely.
Joint General Secretary of Bio-diversity Protection Committee-Kamalganj  Ruhul Islam Ridoy told The Daily Observer, "Lawachara Udyan is rich with rare speces of Ulluk, trees, plants, and creepers. The density of the forest has got reduced over last few decades."
The wildlife at the park were in the existence crisis due to stealing of ancient trees, gas well explosion in Magurchara, high sound of train inside the forest, transport movement, shouting of tourists,  hotels on hill track, cottage and commercial activities.
Lawachhara's Tour Guide Ahad Mia and inhabitant of a local Punji Saju Marchiang told The Daily Oberver, "There would be gathering of tourists every day in this forest. Now call of Ulluk is heard, monkey jumping is seen along with chirping bird and wild hen."
 Divisinal Forest Oficer (DFO) of the Wildlife Management and Nature Preservation Department-Moulvibazar Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury told the Obsewrver, "At present free moving of wild animals and Ulluk couple with babies are notiched. Earlier they would face hindrance in moving for food.
Now wild animals are moving freely; Ulluk and others are conceiving and deliveryig babies, he mentioned.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 arrested on different charges in five districts
Lawachara park at Kamalganj wears a new look
Sale of fish trap on rise at Kawkhali
Two men electrocuted in two districts
20,000 villagers in panic as Meghna erosion continues unabated in Laxmipur
Blacksmiths in Rajshahi busy ahead of Eid
Eid gifts given to poor people
Two minors drown in two dists


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Couple put on remand
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft