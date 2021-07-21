

Lawachara park at Kamalganj wears a new look

The biggest lesson is that due to corona, the park life has been in a fresh trend.

Local people are hearning barking of deer in the morning. But the barking of the deer could not be heard before so nearly. In the absence of tourists, the wildlife in the park has got a free-moving environment.

The present condition of the park was highlighted at a recently held 10-dayworkshop at Lawachhara. "The biggest lesson from corona is found barking deer in morning," said Prof D. Md Abdul Aziz of Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University.

At the same time, unplanned arrival of tourists is seriously harmful for wildlife at Lawachhra Park and Saatchhari National Park, said another professor of the same department Prof D. Md Kamrul Islam.

"Unplanned tourists are a serious threat to bio-dversity," he told the workshop, adding, many animals including various species of reptile are dying on Lawachhra roads due to reckless plying of transports.

Due to the corona pandemic, the park has been remaining closed for over one year. Over the time, the park life and biodiversity have made a radical change. The wildlife has got a free-moving environment; birds are chirping freely. New plants and creepers are beautifying the park. Animals are roaming at day time also. Ulluk couples (hoolock gibbon) of rare species are seen with their babies. Monkey, bird and wild hen are also moving freely.

Joint General Secretary of Bio-diversity Protection Committee-Kamalganj Ruhul Islam Ridoy told The Daily Observer, "Lawachara Udyan is rich with rare speces of Ulluk, trees, plants, and creepers. The density of the forest has got reduced over last few decades."

The wildlife at the park were in the existence crisis due to stealing of ancient trees, gas well explosion in Magurchara, high sound of train inside the forest, transport movement, shouting of tourists, hotels on hill track, cottage and commercial activities.

Lawachhara's Tour Guide Ahad Mia and inhabitant of a local Punji Saju Marchiang told The Daily Oberver, "There would be gathering of tourists every day in this forest. Now call of Ulluk is heard, monkey jumping is seen along with chirping bird and wild hen."

Divisinal Forest Oficer (DFO) of the Wildlife Management and Nature Preservation Department-Moulvibazar Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury told the Obsewrver, "At present free moving of wild animals and Ulluk couple with babies are notiched. Earlier they would face hindrance in moving for food.

Now wild animals are moving freely; Ulluk and others are conceiving and deliveryig babies, he mentioned.





