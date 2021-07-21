Video
Sale of fish trap on rise at Kawkhali

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 367
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, July 19: The sale of o chaai (a bamboo-made fish trap) has gone up in Kawkhali Upazila of district.
In catching shrimp and fry of local fishes, this device-chaai is being widely used in the upazila.
According to field sources, due to rainy season, marketing the trap has already begun in full swing. In different bazaars in the coastal areas, it is arriving at a large scale.
The trap is a very old fishing tool for fishing in village areas. Usually with the beginning of the summer, its use goes up for catching fish and fry in natural water bodies in village.
Already, catching fish and fry in different canals, beels, river or channels is going on fully. The fishing will continue till Bhadra-Ashwin.
In Kawkhali and other coastal upazilas of Pirojour District, thousands of pieces of  chaai are selling every day in different haats and bazaars.
In the chaai Mokam (bazaar) of Kawkhali, traditional haat day sits on Friday and Monday. Chaai sellers display their produce along both sides of the Kheyaghat Road. At present, the chnai bazaar is growing up largely.
It was learnt, Dakkhin Bazar located along the bank of Sandhya River at Kawkhali is the largest Chnai Bazar in the region.
Traders are coming to purchase Chaai from this bazaar and sell these in different haats and bazaars in coastal areas.


