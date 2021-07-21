Two men electrocuted in two districts

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Jhenidah, on Saturday and Sunday.

BHOLA: A man died from electrocution in the district's Lalmohan Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Faruque, 45.

Relatives of the deceased said Faruque came into contact with a live electric wire while fixing a electric line in Daori Bazar area in the afternoon, in which he died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Maksudur Rahman confirmed the matter.

JHENIDAH: A construction worker was electrocutted in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Rakib was the son of Amod Ali of Shailkupa municipal area.

Shailkupa PS OC Jahangir Alam said he came in contact with an electric live wire while working in an under-construction building.

He was rushed to local Upazila Health Complex where Rakib was referred to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Rakib succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.







