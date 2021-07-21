

Blacksmiths in Rajshahi busy ahead of Eid

While visiting different haats and bazaars in the district, this correspondent of The Daily Observer found them passing busy time in making slaughtering tools; customers' gathering was seen in front of their shops.

Blacksmiths have to remain almost workless in other time of the year. But during the Eid-Ul-Azah, they get fully busy.

Both demands of these tools and prices have gone up this year. Many of them are not taking new orders on busyness ground.

Bablu Karmakar in Durgapur Municipality said, "Though we get some orders during other seasons, during the Eid-ul-Azha, we get very short time to receive huge orders. Now we are passing very busy time in making the tools as per the customers' orders."

"We have to make more than 40 to 50 tools every day. It is the proper time when we can recover our loss in our business as we pass almost idle time round the year. We also sharpen old tools at Tk 30 to 70 per piece."

Swarup Karmakar and Upen Karmakar in Dingadoba area said, "Now we are passing busy time as Eid is knocking at the door."

At present, machetes are selling at Tk 350 to 500, butcher knives at Tk 250 to 800, small knives at Tk 50 to 150, hasua at Tk 1,500 to 1,800, and cleavers at Tk 250 to Tk 500.

