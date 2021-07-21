Eid gifts given to poor people

PIROJPUR, July 19: Alhaj Mohiuddin Ahmed Faruki Kayllan Sangstha distributed Eid gifts among 1,300 poor and jobless people at a function held in Namazpur area in the town on Saturday.

The gifts included rice, lentil, potato, sugar, soap, onion, salt and edible oil. The distribution function was attended by family members of Mohiuddin Ahmed Faruki and public representatives.

Recalling the noted industrialist Mohiuddin Ahmed, his family members founded the organisation after his death two years back.









