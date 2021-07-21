Two minors drown in two dists

Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, on Saturday and Sunday.

SIRAJGANJ: A three-year-old boy drowned in pond water in Kamarkand Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Mohammad Ali was the son of Golam Mostafa of Jhaoil Chandpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkand Police Station (PS) KM Rakibul Huda confirmed the matter.

OC said, minor's mother was working behind the house, keeping him inside. While playing, the baby fell into the pond. Later his body was found floating. The body was rescued and taken to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Medical College Hospital in the district, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A nine-year-old Madrasa student drowned in pond water in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Hossain Mia, 9, was the son of Hiron Mia of Purbo Kalipur Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

According to family sources, Hossain Mia went out of the house on Saturday morning. But he did not return home. His family members looked for him in vain. Later locals found his body floating on water of the pond on Sunday at 6am.

Being informed, Police came and rescued the body.

His body has been sent to morgue for an autopsy report , said Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohdev Bachhar of Kamalganj PS.

An unnatural death case has been lodged with the PS in this connection, SI said.







