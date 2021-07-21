Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 348
Our Correspondents

Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, on Saturday and Sunday.
SIRAJGANJ: A three-year-old boy drowned in pond water in Kamarkand Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
Deceased Mohammad Ali was the son of Golam Mostafa of Jhaoil Chandpur Village in the upazila.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkand Police Station (PS) KM Rakibul Huda confirmed the        matter.
OC said, minor's mother was working behind the house, keeping him inside. While playing, the baby fell into the pond. Later his body was found floating. The body was rescued and taken to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Medical College Hospital in the district, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A nine-year-old Madrasa student drowned in pond water in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
 Deceased Hossain Mia, 9, was the son of Hiron Mia of Purbo Kalipur Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.
According to family sources, Hossain Mia went out of the house on Saturday morning. But he did not return home. His family members looked for him in vain. Later locals found his body floating on water of the pond on Sunday at 6am.
Being informed, Police came and rescued the body.
His body has been sent to morgue for an autopsy report , said Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohdev Bachhar of Kamalganj PS.
An unnatural death case has been lodged with the PS in this connection, SI said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 arrested on different charges in five districts
Lawachara park at Kamalganj wears a new look
Sale of fish trap on rise at Kawkhali
Two men electrocuted in two districts
20,000 villagers in panic as Meghna erosion continues unabated in Laxmipur
Blacksmiths in Rajshahi busy ahead of Eid
Eid gifts given to poor people
Two minors drown in two dists


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Couple put on remand
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft