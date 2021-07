BETAGI, BARGUNA, July 19: Dr. Md Tanjer Ali Molla, a resident of Ward No. 7 under Sadar Union in Betagi Upazila of the district, passed away on Sunday at 12:30am. He was 76.

He died of heart attack.

His Namaz-e-Janaja was held at 10am on Monday. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.

He left behind his wife, three sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.