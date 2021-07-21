Young biker killed in road mishap in Barishal

BARISHAL, July 19: One young motor cyclist was killed while another one injured seriously in a road accident in the district on Sunday at 10am.

The deceased was identified as Shafikul Islam, 30, son of Yunus Hawladar of Kashemabad Village under Gouranadi Upazila, and the injured person is Ershad Bepari, 35, of the same area.

The accident occurred near Ashokati Bridge on Barishal-Dhaka Road.

According to Surgant Mahbubur of Gouranodi Highway Police Station (PS), both Shafique and Ershad riding on a motor cycle were going to Gouranodi Port; when they reached Ashokati Bridige, the cycle got collided with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction, leaving Shafique dead on the spot and Ershad wounded critically.





