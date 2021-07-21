Wood bed tool  selling high at Bagmara



Tamarind wood-made beds being sold in a Bagmara bazaar in Rajshahi. photo: observer

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Tentul Khatia (tamarind wood-made bed) is selling in high prices in Bagmara Upazila of the district.According to market sources, all preparing for sacrificing animals are buying this tool of different sizes. With the increased demand, prices are also going high. Per piece of the tool is selling at Tk 100 to 500 on the basis of size.Trader Maqbul Hossain, 55, at Zero Point of Bhabaniganj Bazar, said, for many years, he has been selling tamarind wood beds on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. This year's price is a little bit high, he added.