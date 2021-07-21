Covid-19: 95 more people die, 2,172 more infected in 18 districts

A total of 95 more people died of and 2,172 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 18 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, on Friday and Saturday.

KHULNA: A total of 1,165 more people tested Covid positive while 51 people died in Khulna Division on Monday.

On Monday, the number of total corona positive patients was 82,586, and the figure was 81,421 on Sunday.

The death toll stood at 1,947 including the highest 518 in Khulna, followed by 423 in Kushtia, 280 in Jashore, 166 in Jhenidah, 142 in Chuadanga, 111 in Bagerhat, 101 in Meherpur, 82 in Satkhira, 77 in Narail and 47 in Magura while 52 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 52 fatalities were reported in nine districts in the division till 8am on Monday.

The deceased are 14 in Kushtia, 12 in Khulna, 11 in Jashore, five in Meherpur, three in Jhenidah, two in Bagerhat, Magura and Narail, and one in Satkhira in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows an increase compared to the previous day's figure of 1,345, said the Health Department sources, adding that the figure was 539 on Saturday.

"Among the infected people, 54,405 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 1,082 new recoveries found this morning," said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 11,063 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 83,023 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 55,756 have been released so far.

On the other hand, 185 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 205 others have been released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 214 were detected in Jashore, followed by 213 in Khulna, 204 in Kustia, 142 in Jhenidah,100 in Chuadanga, 87 in Satkhira, 70 in Bagerhat, 56 in Meherpur, 40 in Magura, and 39 in Narail in the division.

The Covid patients are now stands at 21,438 in Khulna, 17,213 in Jashore, 12,170 in Kushtia, 6,504 in Jhenidah, 5,435 in Chuadanga 5,387 in Bagerhat, 5,023 in Satkhira, 3,752 in Narail, 3,120 in Meherpur, and 2,544 in Magura in the division.

RAJSHAHI: Another 14 people died at the Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Sunday 8am to Monday 8am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, Director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said, of the deceased, five were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining nine showed symptoms of the virus.

He said, among the dead, three were from Rajshahi, four from Natore, two from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia each and one from Pabna district.

Some 508 were undergoing treatment against its 454 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the director added.

BOGURA: A total of 17 more patients died in different hospitals in the district with novel coronavirus and its symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Seven of them were Covid positive patients and 10 had the virus symptoms.

Confirming the matter, Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman on Monday said seven died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 512.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Hospital physician Dr Nuruzzaman said five people died with coronavirus symptoms while deputy director of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Dr Wadud said five died with the virus symptoms at the SZMCH.

A total 167 more positive cases were reported here during the period as 494 more samples were tested.

So far, 17,256 virus cases were reported in the district.

Meanwhile, 170 more Covid infected patients made recovery, taking the total recovery count to 14,609.

PIROJPUR: Total 140 more people have been tested Covid-19 positive in the district in the last 24 hours ending on Monday at 8am.

CS Dr. Md. Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki has confirmed the matter.

CS Office sources said, of the infected, 67 in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila, 17 Nesarabad, 14 in Nazirpur, 13 each in Bhandaria, Kawkhali and Mathbaria upazilas, and three in Indurkani Upazila. Of the total infected 3,704, 2,289 have recovered while 55 died.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain said, 23 cases were filed against violators of health guidelines in last 24 hours in the district; executive magistrates conducted separate mobile courting and fined Tk 11, 800.

Food distribution among poor and jobless is going in the district, he added.

BARISHAL: Seven more people died of corona infection in the division while 600 positive cases were recorded in the last 24 hours ending on Sunday at 8am.

Of the new death, four died in the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH). Remaining three died in Pirojpur District. Of the dead in SBMCH, one each was from Barishal and Jhalakati and two were from Patuakhali District.

Also six people died with symptoms in SBMCH Corona Isolation Ward.

The number of Covid-19 death stands at 384 while the total symptom death is 659.

Both death and infection are increasing rapidly.

With the newly infected 600, the total number of infected people in Barishal Division is 25,887. Of them, 16,889 have recovered.

Out of the infected, 10,985 are from Barishal District. 3,206 from Patuakhali, 2,586 from Bhola, 3,564 from Pirojpur, 2,226 from Barguna, and 3,320 people from Jhalakati District.





