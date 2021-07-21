Corona snatches smile from 200 KG teachers at Betagi

BETAGI, BARGUNA, July 19: Impacted by corona, over 200 teachers and staffs of different kindergarten (KG) schools in Betagi Upazila of the district are passing days in hardship.

According to sources at the Upazila Primary and Secondary Education Office, there are 30 pre-primary, primary, and secondary level of private academic institutions in the upazila. In these institutions, there are about 4,000 students of 2020 academic year and more than 200 teachers and staffs. Due to long closing of education institutions amid the corona pandemic, these teachers and staffs did not get their monthly salaries. KG schools are mainly depended on students' tuition fees.

Sources in these institutions said, most teachers and staffs are leading miserable lives. Many are managing their livelihood as daily wage earners. Others are running their families on loan money.

Director Shahdat Hossain Munna of Al-Nabil Noorani Pre-Cadet Academy said, teachers and employees of this institution would maintain their families on monthly salaries; and in leisure time, they would attend private tuition; but, due to corona, the academy is closed; with this their tuition earning has also been suspended.

Director Muntasir Salman Jibu of a KG school in the Poura area said, teachers and staffs of his schools are living sub-human condition for not getting salaries; most of these students are from middle-income and lower-middle-income families. They can neither seek assistance nor can continue living: they have turned workless to suffer worse-living.

Head Teacher of Green Souls Kindergarten Bibi Sayma said, "We have been living in inhuman condition since corona pandemic. Both institution and tuition are closed. For not being able to seek assistance, we are passing days in hardship," she added.







