Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:32 PM
Home Foreign News

‘US and allies condemn China for ‘malicious’ cyber activity’

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 448

WASHINGTON, July 19: The United States on Monday led allies in a fierce condemnation of China over allegedly "malicious" cyber activity, accusing it of criminal extortion, issuing ransom demands to private firms and threatening national security.
In comments likely to further strain worsening relations between Washington and Beijing, a senior US official said that China's "irresponsible behavior in cyberspace is inconsistent with its stated objective of being seen as a responsible leader in the world."
The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan and NATO were united against the threat, the US official said, and would expose how China targets international cyber networks.
China's Ministry of State Security "uses criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally, including for their own personal profit," the official said.    -AFP



