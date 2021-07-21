Video
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021
Foreign News

Indian court orders of activist jailed for cow dung comment

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021

NEW DELHI, July 19: India's top court Monday ordered the release of an activist arrested on sedition charges two months ago for a Facebook post that said cow dung did not cure coronavirus.
Erendro Leichombam, 40, made the comments in May after the death of a Manipur state politician from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Cows are sacred in Hinduism and there have been several instances of BJP politicians backing the use of cow urine and dung to prevent and cure Covid-19 and other ailments.
"The cure for corona is not cow dung and cow urine. The cure is science and common sense," Leichombam wrote on Facebook.
He was arrested shortly afterwards, together with a local journalist, on charges of "outraging religious sentiments" of family members and BJP workers, following a complaint by another local BJP         politician.    -AFP


