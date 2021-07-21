S.Korea’s Moon scraps Tokyo trip over ‘unacceptable’ diplomat remarks

Video
Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 443

SEOUL,  July 19 : South Korean President Moon Jae-in will not visit Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics, his office said on Monday, scrapping plans for what would have been his first summit with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
The announcement came after Seoul lodged a protest over a news report on Friday that a senior diplomat at Japan's embassy in Seoul had said Moon was "masturbating" when describing his efforts to improve relations between the two countries.
"President Moon has decided not to visit Japan," Moon's press secretary Park Soo-hyun told a briefing, adding both sides had explored ways to tackle rows over history and boost cooperation but failed to reach agreement.
"The discussions were held amicably and made considerable progress, but it still fell short of being considered as a summit result, and we took other circumstances into account," Park said, without elaborating.
Suga declined to comment on Moon's decision, but described the Japanese diplomat's remarks as "inappropriate."
Moon's office said it turned "sceptical" about his potential trip after the Japanese diplomat's "unacceptable" comment.
Moon will instead send the culture minister to Friday's opening ceremony as head of the Korean delegation, his office said, wishing Japan safe and successful Olympics.
The latest uproar further inflamed relations between the two nations feuding over territorial claims and their wartime history, dashing any remaining hopes that the Tokyo Games might offer a fresh start for bilateral and regional    cooperation.    -REUTERS


