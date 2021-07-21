Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 499

WASHINGTON, July 19: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will host Jordan's King Abdullah, a key U.S. ally in a volatile region, in what will be the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.
Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamza, will have his first Oval Office talks with Biden since the U.S. president took power in January. He will also have a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president's residence. He will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.
Abdullah plays a unique role in the Middle East, seen by U.S. officials as a moderate and pragmatic leader who can play a mediating role.
Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. U.S. and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
A senior Biden administration official said the president's talks with the king are expected to include the way forward for Israel and the Palestinians with Bennett having recently replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister.
Tensions remain high in the wake of the 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Abdullah's standing in his own country may come up in the talks. Jordan's image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East was called into question after Prince Hamza was accused of a plot to destabilize the country in April.
Biden has offered full support to Abdullah, who will be joined at the White House by his wife, Queen Rania.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘US and allies condemn China for ‘malicious’ cyber activity’
Indian court orders of activist jailed for cow dung comment
Turkey plans talks with Taliban over Kabul airport
Afghanistan withdraws diplomats from Pakistan
A pro-democracy protester wearing a face covering denouncing Thailand's lese majeste laws
Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks
S.Korea’s Moon scraps Tokyo trip over ‘unacceptable’ diplomat remarks
Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Couple put on remand
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft