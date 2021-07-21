Video
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:31 PM
Czech beach volleyball player C-19 positive in Olympic Village

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

PRAGUE, JULY 19: A Czech beach volleyball player has tested positive for Covid-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said, after two South African footballers and an analyst were found to be infected at the complex.
Ondrej Perusic submitted "a positive sample during everyday testing in the Olympic Village on Sunday, July 18", Czech Olympic team head Martin Doktor said in a statement.
"He has absolutely no symptoms. We are dealing with all the details and... naturally, the anti-epidemic measures within the team," he added.
Doktor said the team was also seeking the postponement of Perusic's first game at the Olympics with his teammate David Schweiner, scheduled for July 26.
"We are now looking into the possibility of postponing the games or other options that would allow the boys to start the tournament later on," he added.
Perusic, 26, said he was "very upset" but said he understood health was a priority.
"For now, I don't see this as the end of the world or a tragedy," he said.
"I was vaccinated and I tried to comply with the public health standards.
"Unfortunately, I think I made a mistake somewhere and got infected. It's my responsibility above all," he said.
On Saturday, the Czech Olympic Committee reported a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Tokyo for the Games that start on Friday.    -AFP



Czech beach volleyball player C-19 positive in Olympic Village
