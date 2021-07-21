Team USA rallies to beat Spain in final tune-up before Olympics

LOS ANGELES, JULY 19: Team USA got back on track as they came from behind to beat reigning world champion Spain 83-76, in their final exhibition game before heading to Tokyo for the Olympic men's basketball tournament.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 19 points and Kevin Durant finished with 14 for the USA, who lost their first two exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia before beating Argentina on Tuesday.

The Americans also had a game against Australia cancelled on Friday after Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal was ruled out of the Olympics due to health and safety protocols connected to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons was also put in health and safety protocols and Kevin Love was lost to an injury.

Keldon Johnson shot seven-of-nine from the field and had 15 points and Zach LaVine chipped in 13 in the victory at the Arena in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio scored a game-high 23 points for Spain. -AFP







