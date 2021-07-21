Video
Batsman's six sixes in an over and bowler's hat-trick have equal significance, says Irish hitter

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 394
BIPIN DANI

Ireland batsman John Glass playing a shot during the LVS Twenty20 Trophy final.

Ireland batsman John Glass playing a shot during the LVS Twenty20 Trophy final.

Ireland batsman John Glass was over the moon when he smashed six sixes in an over to achieve the required 35 runs in the last over to win the match.
Interestingly, his elder brother Sam had bagged a hat-trick and the sister was a scorer in the match.
"I am still coming to grips with the over, obviously as a personal achievement I am extremely happy and proud of myself but also for the team to get a trophy. It was the VLS T20 Trophy final vs Cregagh Cricket Club", speaking exclusively over the telephone, he said.
"In the league, we are near the bottom and they are near the top, therefore we had zero expectations. With our captain unable to play to prioritise the league game as we were not expected to win at all, I was captain but definitely not giving up".
What's more significant-hitting six sixes in an over or grabbing three wickets in three successive balls ?
"I would like to say my brother had the more difficult feat. But without his hat trick, I would have had no chance at the last over. Immensely proud of him for it as it was his first hat trick and for pulling us back into the game, he grabbed their 3 best batsmen right when they were on top".
"Well you can imagine I'm very proud of my brother, my answer is both were equally significant for winning that game because without the hat trick, the 6 sixes wouldn't have been possible. But yes the 6 sixes is less likely to happen but as for significance it's equal", he added.
"And, yes, my sister scores for us. She loves watching and is becoming a part of the team. To digress she had the best round of golf she has ever hit that morning before the game, the sun was shining on the Glass's that evening to say the least".  
"All my family and extended family were there to watch, an amazing moment at the end as I hit the last one, everybody ran on, teammates and family swamped the pitch, amazing scenes for the club, my family and anyone else watching that night", Glass concluded.


