Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England leave Pakistan in a spin to level T20 series

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 455

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) is stumped out by England's Jos Buttler (L) off the bowling of England's Adil Rashid during the second T20 international cricket match at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on July 18, 2021. photo: AFP

Pakistan's Sohaib Maqsood (R) is stumped out by England's Jos Buttler (L) off the bowling of England's Adil Rashid during the second T20 international cricket match at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds, northern England, on July 18, 2021. photo: AFP

LEEDS, JULY 19: England's spinners took centre stage during a 45-run win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday.
Victory saw England level the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday's finale at Old Trafford.
England broke with convention by fielding two leg-spinners in Adil Rashid and Matt Parkinson, with off-spinner Moeen Ali also included.
The hosts' decision was vindicated by the leg-break duo taking a combined 3-55 from eight overs, with player of the match Moeen adding 2-32 to his useful 36 in England's total of 200.
That proved more than enough for England to defend, with Pakistan finishing on 155-9.
Jos Buttler, captaining England in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, marked his return to international duty by top-scoring with 59.
Moeen praised Buttler's faith in spin bowling by saying: "I don't think it was a game plan, it was just Jos playing the conditions.
"I don't think it was risky at all. Today it was great conditions to be a spinner."
He added: "I thought our leg-spinners bowled fantastically well, Parky and Rash complemented each other brilliantly.
"They're both very different but both very skilful."
Earlier, Liam Livingstone -- fresh from scoring England's fastest T20 hundred on Friday -- launched Pakistan quick Haris Rauf for a colossal six that soared straight over the redeveloped Football Stand.
"It was huge," said Moeen. But I've seen him do that a couple of times now.
"I played with him in (South Africa's) Mzansi Super League and he hit one out of Johannesburg!"
Buttler fell when he drilled a catch to mid-off with Livingstone's innings ending on 38 thanks to a needless run out.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan shared an opening stand of exactly 50 before the skipper was caught at mid-off after driving at paceman Saqib Mahmood.
Rashid struck on his Yorkshire home ground when he had Sohaib Maqsood stumped by Buttler before a brilliant one-handed caught and bowled accounted for Rizwan.
With the tourists falling behind the run-rate, Moeen had Mohammad Hafeez caught in the deep by Jonny Bairstow before clean bowling a charging Fakhar Zaman.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Czech beach volleyball player C-19 positive in Olympic Village
Morikawa wants more after British Open triumph
English FA commission independent probe into Euro final mayhem
Sponsor Toyota says no Olympic ads during Tokyo Games
Team USA rallies to beat Spain in final tune-up before Olympics
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Anderson wins Hall of Fame Open for seventh ATP title
Batsman's six sixes in an over and bowler's hat-trick have equal significance, says Irish hitter


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Couple put on remand
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft