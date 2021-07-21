Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rajapaksa to seek second term as Sri Lanka crisis deepens

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 400

COLOMBO, JULY 19: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced Monday he would stand for a second term, reversing a promise to only stay for five years, media reports said.
The 72-year-old nationalist leader told top media executives he needed more time to fix Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, reports said.
During his triumphant 2019 election campaign, Rajapaksa said he would be a one-term president.
He reaffirmed in March last year that one five-year term was sufficient to implement his ambitious manifesto, triggering a succession struggle within the powerful Rajapaksa family that dominates the government.
Elections are not due until 2024, but Rajapaksa now says he needs five more years to implement his "Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour" manifesto after the economy contracted by a record 3.6 percent in his first year. The government has banned many imports because of a foreign currency crunch.
Rajapaksa "today declared that he would contest for a second term", the pro-government The Morning website quoted him as telling media owners.
Other media also reported on the comments, which set off new speculation about the intentions of the ruling family.
The elevation of the president's youngest brother Basil, 70, as finance minister earlier this month was widely seen as a move to groom him for the presidency.
Basil was thought to have edged out his nephew, Namal, the minister of sports and eldest son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, to be the next family leader.
"Another U-turn and maybe this squashes Basil's chances for the next presidency," said Jamila Husain, a deputy editor of the Daily Mirror newspaper, on Twitter.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Czech beach volleyball player C-19 positive in Olympic Village
Morikawa wants more after British Open triumph
English FA commission independent probe into Euro final mayhem
Sponsor Toyota says no Olympic ads during Tokyo Games
Team USA rallies to beat Spain in final tune-up before Olympics
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Anderson wins Hall of Fame Open for seventh ATP title
Batsman's six sixes in an over and bowler's hat-trick have equal significance, says Irish hitter


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Couple put on remand
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft