Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 July, 2021, 7:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh's tour of Zimbabwe 2021

Tigers stare at whitewash, Zim seek solace

Published : Tuesday, 20 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 447
Sports Reporter

Tigers stare at whitewash, Zim seek solace

Tigers stare at whitewash, Zim seek solace

The dead rubber and the last of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will take place today at Harare Sports Club Ground in Harare. Tigers already clinched the title 2-0 and are keen to attain all World Cup Super League points of the series winning today.
Despite back to back win, guests must be wary of the top-order batting performance. Liton Das was the solitary among top five batters to rule over hosts and scored 102 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan did the similar job in the following match. Skipper Tamim Iqbal scored 20 accumulated runs from the previous clashes while Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Saikat gathered 21 and 10 accumulated runs from two matches.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (C) is congratulated by Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor on taking five wickets at the end of the first ODI cricket match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (C) is congratulated by Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor on taking five wickets at the end of the first ODI cricket match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh possibly will make couple of changes in the squad. Mithun can be dropped to place in Nurul Hasan Shohan while Mustafizur Rahman possibly will succeed alike Shoriful Islam despite Shoriful hauled four wickets in the 2nd match. Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Miraz are doing their jobs as expected.
Zimbabwe in the contrary had been very close to win in the previous game and hardly have any possibility to alter that combination. Acting skipper Brandon Taylor, experienced Sikandar Raza, all-rounder Wessley Madhevere and speedster Blessing Muzarabani are showing their consistency throughout the series and are sure to claim spotlight today.
Bangladesh already confirmed the series beating Zimbabwe in the series starter by 155 runs followed by a three-wicket victory. But still today's match is very important to them to consolidate their position on ICC WCSL point table. They are now at 2nd spot by virtue of 70 points while England are the table toppers with 95 points. Tigers have to play tougher opponents in the remaining WCSL series. So, they must be looking to grip all the chances they have.
Bowlers get carry and bounce in the early hour of the day at Harare Sports Club and wicket gets flatter as the day progresses while weather forecast shows a dry day with heavy cold. So, the toss winning skipper will prefer to bowl first to grip the early advantage of the wicket.
The two sides will engage a T20i series, matches of which are slated for July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Czech beach volleyball player C-19 positive in Olympic Village
Morikawa wants more after British Open triumph
English FA commission independent probe into Euro final mayhem
Sponsor Toyota says no Olympic ads during Tokyo Games
Team USA rallies to beat Spain in final tune-up before Olympics
Tokyo organisers insist Olympic Village 'safe place to stay'
Anderson wins Hall of Fame Open for seventh ATP title
Batsman's six sixes in an over and bowler's hat-trick have equal significance, says Irish hitter


Latest News
25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years
Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies
Holidaymakers leaving Dhaka even on Eid day
Bangladesh seeking victory in their 100th T20 match
Chahar powers India to ODI series win over Sri Lanka
Robinson back in England squad after social media racism row
UNESCO removes Liverpool from World Heritage list
PM greets FFs with gifts on Eid-ul-Azha
Australia’s Brisbane selected to host 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Another 173 die from coronavirus as pandemic eclipses another Eid
Most Read News
Grave concerns lie with Covid-19 disaster
Lead causes 4th highest death in BD: Speakers
Khaleda Zia takes vaccine
Marking Dhaka University centenary, its Vice-Chancellor  Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman
Ministry showcauses Evaly
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Couple put on remand
Fourth industrial revolution and social changes
Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Sundarban: To be or not to be on Unesco 'Heritage in Danger' list  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft