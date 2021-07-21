

Tigers stare at whitewash, Zim seek solace

Despite back to back win, guests must be wary of the top-order batting performance. Liton Das was the solitary among top five batters to rule over hosts and scored 102 runs, while Shakib Al Hasan did the similar job in the following match. Skipper Tamim Iqbal scored 20 accumulated runs from the previous clashes while Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Saikat gathered 21 and 10 accumulated runs from two matches.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (C) is congratulated by Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor on taking five wickets at the end of the first ODI cricket match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Zimbabwe in the contrary had been very close to win in the previous game and hardly have any possibility to alter that combination. Acting skipper Brandon Taylor, experienced Sikandar Raza, all-rounder Wessley Madhevere and speedster Blessing Muzarabani are showing their consistency throughout the series and are sure to claim spotlight today.

Bangladesh already confirmed the series beating Zimbabwe in the series starter by 155 runs followed by a three-wicket victory. But still today's match is very important to them to consolidate their position on ICC WCSL point table. They are now at 2nd spot by virtue of 70 points while England are the table toppers with 95 points. Tigers have to play tougher opponents in the remaining WCSL series. So, they must be looking to grip all the chances they have.

Bowlers get carry and bounce in the early hour of the day at Harare Sports Club and wicket gets flatter as the day progresses while weather forecast shows a dry day with heavy cold. So, the toss winning skipper will prefer to bowl first to grip the early advantage of the wicket.

The two sides will engage a T20i series, matches of which are slated for July 23, 25 and 27 respectively.









